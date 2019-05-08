Fowler FFA students and parents celebrated this year's accomplishments at the FFA chapter's annual banquet, held April 18 at the Fowler Junior High School gymnasium.
The evening commenced at 6:30 p.m. as FFA students and their parents lined up for a hearty dinner before settling in for the main attraction: awards and recognition.
FFA student member Kaitlyn Smith presented awards to her peers throughout the evening in categories of State and Regional Range, Crops, Horse, Soils, Parliamentary Procedures and more.
Retiring FFA recognized in a final farewell were Isabella Proctor, Danielle Pruett, Shayna Ede, Hunter Mason, Zane Denton, Dominik Becerra, Kaitlyn Smith, Christian Marsh and Jacquelyn Alvey.
Full team placements recognized at the banquet:
State Range - 3rd Place Team
Kaley - Gold
Jayden - Gold
Austin - Silver
Cutler - Bronze
Regional Range - 2nd Place Team
Austin - Gold
Gabriel - Gold
Kaley - Gold
Ryanna - Gold
Martha - Silver
Cutler - Silver
Jayden - Silver
Laiken - Bronze
Cheyenne - Bronze
Annie - Bronze
Crops - 1st Place District Team
Adrianna Marsh - 1st place district individual
Rebecca Baldwin - 2nd place district individual
Ashton Cash - 3rd place district individual
Horse - 3rd Place District Team
Jacobi Larson
Tessie Lotrich
Kolton Rains
Evan Bottini
Soils - 4th Place District Team
Gabriel Proctor
Jackson Bates
Steven Hildreth
Cheyenne Lange
Parliamentary Procedures - 1st Place District Team
Kaitlyn Smith
Dominik Becerra
Danielle Pruett
Cutler Hampton
Shayna Ede
Thor Schiffer
Kaley Pieper
LCC Creed Contest Winners
Jacob Buchner - Gold
Rebecca Baldwin - Gold
Adrianna Marsh - Silver
Ashton Cash - Silver
Kolton Rains - Silver
Abrielle Boone - Bronze
Creed Speaker - 3rd Place District Winner
Jacob Buchner
Extemporaneous Speaking - 1st Place District Winner
Dominik Becerra
Prepared Speaking - 2nd Place District Winner
Kaley Pieper
Milk Quality - 2nd Place District Winner
Danielle Pruett
Isabella Proctor
Thor Schiffer
Logan Freeland
Ag Mechanics - 4th Place District Team
Austin Marsh - 1st place district individual
Christian Marsh
Cutler Hampton
Quiz Bowl - 1st Place District Team
Rebecca Baldwin
Ashton Cash
Jeremiah Devore
Meats - 3rd Place Regional Team, 1st Place District Team
Kaley Pieper - 1st place district individual
Martha Castaneda - 2nd place district individual
Jayden Osborne
Job Interview - 3rd Place Regional Individual, 1st Place District Individual
Dominik Becerra
cburney@ljtdmail.com