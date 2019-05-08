Fowler FFA students and parents celebrated this year's accomplishments at the FFA chapter's annual banquet, held April 18 at the Fowler Junior High School gymnasium.



The evening commenced at 6:30 p.m. as FFA students and their parents lined up for a hearty dinner before settling in for the main attraction: awards and recognition.



FFA student member Kaitlyn Smith presented awards to her peers throughout the evening in categories of State and Regional Range, Crops, Horse, Soils, Parliamentary Procedures and more.



Retiring FFA recognized in a final farewell were Isabella Proctor, Danielle Pruett, Shayna Ede, Hunter Mason, Zane Denton, Dominik Becerra, Kaitlyn Smith, Christian Marsh and Jacquelyn Alvey.



Full team placements recognized at the banquet:



State Range - 3rd Place Team

Kaley - Gold

Jayden - Gold

Austin - Silver

Cutler - Bronze



Regional Range - 2nd Place Team

Austin - Gold

Gabriel - Gold

Kaley - Gold

Ryanna - Gold

Martha - Silver

Cutler - Silver

Jayden - Silver

Laiken - Bronze

Cheyenne - Bronze

Annie - Bronze



Crops - 1st Place District Team

Adrianna Marsh - 1st place district individual

Rebecca Baldwin - 2nd place district individual

Ashton Cash - 3rd place district individual



Horse - 3rd Place District Team

Jacobi Larson

Tessie Lotrich

Kolton Rains

Evan Bottini

Soils - 4th Place District Team

Gabriel Proctor

Jackson Bates

Steven Hildreth

Cheyenne Lange



Parliamentary Procedures - 1st Place District Team

Kaitlyn Smith

Dominik Becerra

Danielle Pruett

Cutler Hampton

Shayna Ede

Thor Schiffer

Kaley Pieper



LCC Creed Contest Winners

Jacob Buchner - Gold

Rebecca Baldwin - Gold

Adrianna Marsh - Silver

Ashton Cash - Silver

Kolton Rains - Silver

Abrielle Boone - Bronze



Creed Speaker - 3rd Place District Winner

Jacob Buchner



Extemporaneous Speaking - 1st Place District Winner

Dominik Becerra



Prepared Speaking - 2nd Place District Winner

Kaley Pieper



Milk Quality - 2nd Place District Winner

Danielle Pruett

Isabella Proctor

Thor Schiffer

Logan Freeland



Ag Mechanics - 4th Place District Team

Austin Marsh - 1st place district individual

Christian Marsh

Cutler Hampton



Quiz Bowl - 1st Place District Team

Rebecca Baldwin

Ashton Cash

Jeremiah Devore



Meats - 3rd Place Regional Team, 1st Place District Team

Kaley Pieper - 1st place district individual

Martha Castaneda - 2nd place district individual

Jayden Osborne



Job Interview - 3rd Place Regional Individual, 1st Place District Individual

Dominik Becerra

