The freshly groomed Walsenburg Sports Complex was the scene of the Cinco de Mayo Menos Dos Invitational Track Meet in Walsenburg, where 22 teams competed.

Fowler boys finished 14th in the final standings with nine team points.

The Lady Grizzlies finished fifth with a team total of 54.5. Cowley County topped all girls’ teams with a score of 85 points.

Rocky Ford boys walked away, distancing themselves from the field at 123.6 team points for first place.

Top four finishers highlighted the day for the girls with the relay teams doing the best. Fowler runners passed the baton without flaw to a 1st place in the 800-meter medley in 2:01.38 and a 2nd in the 4x200 relay at 1:55.40. Team members in both events were Ryanna Pruett, Shaelea Pruett, Samantha Graham and Jacquelin Alvey.

Ryanna Pruett finished 2nd in the triple jump at 31-11.2, followed by Hailey Smith in 4th going 30-4, her season best.

Emily Flanscha came in 3rd in her specialty distance run, the 1600 meters, in a time of 6:14.59.

Jayden Osborne was 3rd in the 300 meter hurdle event at 53.90, followed by teammate Martha Castaneda in 4th at 54.77.

The best finish for the boys’ team was a 2nd placing for Orin Carnes in the 110-meter hurdles, a season best for him at 16.25.

Carnes also came in 8th in the 300-meter hurdles at 46.54.

The Grizzlies boys 4x100 meter relay team of Antonio Aragon, Thor Schiffer, Fernando Salazar and Carnes came in 10th at 56.91.

The Fowler teams didn’t rest on their Friday efforts. On Saturday, they headed north to Garry Berry Stadium to the Doherty Spartan Invitational in Colorado Springs.

The girls’ relay teams made their presence known, finishing 6th in the 4x200 for a season best of 1:53.25. Team members were Ryanna Pruett, Shaelea Pruett, Samantha Graham and Jacquelin Alvey.

Two 9th places were next, one in the 4x100 meter relay, with Jayden Osborne, Hailey Smith, Avery Bouldin, Emily Flanscha. The time was a season best at 56.85. The other 9th place finish came in the 800 sprint medley at 1:59.74, with Ryanna Pruett, Shaelea Pruett, Samantha Graham, Jacquelin Alvey.

Orin Carnes continued his standout season for the boys with a 9th place timing at 16.98 in the 110-meter hurdles.

"We've been making an effort to improve every week,” said Grizzlies coach Alfie Lotrich. “Our goals across the board are to get to and place at the State Meet.

"The kids have worked hard all year and we are continuing to improve our season bests on a weekly basis."