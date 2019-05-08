Pioneer Health Care Center Activities Director Kathleen Bruna on Monday hosted a tea for residents and representatives of the Ordway United Methodist Church and the Colorado State University Southeast Area Extension, at which PHCC residents were surprised with a pre-Mother's Day donation of 13 Memory Baby pillows.

The pillows are intended to provide comfort to nursing home residents, especially those in memory care.

The pillows were created by young girls in a sewing class at UMC-Ordway, taught by Carolyn Johnson in coordination with Lisa Baugh and Sheila Thruston.

The pattern was modified and provided by Southeast Area Extension Family & Consumer Science Agent Debbie Chapman.

Inspiration for the project came from the Facebook page "Pearl's Memory Babies."

After presenting the idea to Baugh, she identified mission funds for the project.

Several young girls in the community have been taking sewing lessons at the church. Johnson asked if they could make the pillows in their classes, and the project took on an additional meaning and value by allowing them to learn new skills, such as hand-embroidery.