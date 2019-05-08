Fowler Public Library has been busy preparing for Summer Reading 2019. Our theme this year is "A Universe of Stories."

Our program begins May 30 and will be held each Thursday morning in the month of June from 10-11:30 am. We invite all kids K-6th grades to participate. Participants will learn about our solar system, space travel and the moon. We’ll have games, crafts, story and snack time with a grand finale to be held on July 5 featuring a presentation by The Party People at Gerard Park.

A local author section has been revamped in our facility. Our library has a nice selection of home-grown authors each to be featured through out the summer months. We encourage you to come and see the best of Fowler and read their books.

In April we encouraged students ages 5-12 years to take part in our count the Skittles contest. Students were asked to guess the total amount of colorful candies in the jar and as an extra bonus if the winner could guess which two colors were of equal amount they would win a book in addition to the jar of Skittles.

Our grand prize winner was Derek Ormsbee, a third grader at Fowler Elementary. His guess of 1,000 was the closest to the actual number of 1,210.

In lieu of a specific question, contest this month, we encourage our young patrons to come out to the Summer Reading Program.

As always we are open Monday through Saturday 12-6 p.m. Stop in and check us out.