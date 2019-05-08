The Manzanola High School baseball team finished the year with an 8-2 record and in second place in the Southern Peaks league. They headed to the District 1 playoffs in Ignacio Friday on a four-game winning streak.

Unfortunately, the Bobcats ran into some excellent pitching in their playoff game against the Nucla Mustangs.

The Bobcats fell behind early and couldn’t manage anything offensively in the game-shortened five inning affair.

Nucla, on the other hand, led 11-0 after the first three innings and easily went on to win behind the outstanding one-hit pitching performance of Mustang Sophomore Tyler Wytulka.

The final was a 11-0 Mustang shutout.

Of the athletes who played in all 13 games, senior Dustin Carroll led the team on the season with a batting average of .517.

He was followed by junior Axel Escareno, who finished with a .500 average.

Escareno led in pitching with three wins in five starts and an ERA of .519. The Escareno brothers, Axel and Daniel, led in base running, each getting 27 steals.

Manzanola 0, Nucla 11

Manzanola 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3

Nucla 4 5 2 0 x 11 10 1