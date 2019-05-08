The Bent County Development Foundation is partnering with Jana Persky, Office of Edonomic Development and International Trade, and Solomon Pomerantz, Housing and Urban Development, to host an Opportunity Zones 101 presentation and workshop for Southeast Colorado, May 21 at the Bent County Community Center in Las Animas.

There are Opportunity Zones designated in Crowley, Otero, Bent, Prowers, Baca and Las Animas counties.

The presentation is an opportunity to have representatives from the designated Opportunity Zones in Southeast Colorado come together and get guidance about the Opportunity Zone program, and to start brainstorming community projects that could benefit from the Opportunity Zones.

Information about Opportunity Zones is avialable at choosecolorado.com/opportunity-zones/.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. with an Opportunity Zone 101 presentation.

Following a catered lunch, from 12 - 12:30 p.m., a question-and-answer session will be held with Opportunity Zones fund investors.

The day will wrap up with a workshop to develop projects and area prospectus, from 1 - 3 p.m.

Elected officials, administrators, contractors, developers, business owners/entrepreneurs, economic developers, housing organizations, investors and residents are encouraged to come and participate.

For more information, contact Sammie George, Bent County Development Foundation, at 456-0452 or sammie.george@bentcounty.org.