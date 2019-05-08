The Fowler High School girls' golf team competed at the Rye Invitational Friday at Hollydot Golf Course.

Fowler was eighth with 326. Isabella Proctor finished the highest as she was sxith with a 90. Laiken Griffy was 33rd with a 116, Zoey Jackson tied for 37th with a 120, and Chloe Briggs tied for 45th with a 127.

The Classical Academy won the tournament with 263, followed by Rye with 282, Salida with 283, Alamosa with 286, Pueblo West with 304, Trinidad with 306, Swink with 318, Fowler with 326, Monte Vista with 333, Florence with 341, and Pueblo County with 375.

TCA's Mackenzie Fontana was the medalist with a 79.

Fowler returned to Hollydot on Tuesday for the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament. The top two teams, plus the top 13 not on any of the top two teams qualified for the Class 3A State Tournament May 20-21 in Eagle.

