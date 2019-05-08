Wilbur M. Richardson, beloved child of God, took his last breath of this earthly life and reached for the hand of God at 12:30 a.m. on May 5, 2019. Service, 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 85 Stanford, Pueblo.
