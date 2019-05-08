Menus for the week of May 13
MONDAY
Breakfast: Cereal bar
Lunch: Rib A Que, Scalloped potato, break stick, mixed fruit
TUESDAY
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy
Lunch: Pizza, green beans, tropical fruit
WEDNESDAY
Breakfast: French toast
Lunch: Mandarin orange chicken, fried rice, Oriental vegetables, pineapple
THURSDAY
Breakfast: Cinni mini
Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, curly fries, applesauce
FRIDAY
Breakfast: Muffin
Lunch; burrito, green chili, corn, peaches
(Menus are subject to change without notice.)