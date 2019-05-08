Menus for the week of May 13

MONDAY

Breakfast: Cereal bar

Lunch: Rib A Que, Scalloped potato, break stick, mixed fruit

TUESDAY

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy

Lunch: Pizza, green beans, tropical fruit

WEDNESDAY

Breakfast: French toast

Lunch: Mandarin orange chicken, fried rice, Oriental vegetables, pineapple

THURSDAY

Breakfast: Cinni mini

Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, curly fries, applesauce

FRIDAY

Breakfast: Muffin

Lunch; burrito, green chili, corn, peaches

(Menus are subject to change without notice.)