Spend the night inside what was once the sanctuary of an old Methodist Church.

Sip Kansas-made milo vodka at a store with the largest selection of craft bourbons and whiskeys for miles around.

Visit a beautiful new library that was gifted to the town by a man who spent his entire life unable to read and write.

Who said there's nothing to do and see in small towns?

On a recent weekend in Sharon Springs, Kan., it was possible to do all of those things and more.

That's the point of the Big Kansas Road Trip, now in its second year.

In a format that resembles a multi-county open house, visitors are encouraged to use detailed guidebooks and playful game-board-like itineraries to canvas three counties in four days, discovering unique and unexpected treasures along the way.

This year's road trip highlighted Wallace, Sherman and Cheyenne counties, all of which adjoin the Colorado border.

Organizers managed to scout out and drum up things to do in even the smallest outposts, including Weskan, which hosted a free-will bowl-and-roll one evening, and Edson, population 288, where participants were encouraged to buy stamps from one of the few remaining post offices still housed inside an old family residence.

Road-trippers had a chance to cruise the Land and Sky Scenic Byway (Kansas Highway 27) and take in the prairie vistas or deviate off the main artery for special activities, like sunset viewing at Mt. Sunflower, the highest point in Kansas.

The grand u-pick-style adventure is organized by the Kansas Sampler Foundation, an energetic nonprofit that also publishes rural guidebooks, organizes rural development conferences, coordinates a statewide Explorers Club to encourage rural road-tripping and hosts a crowd-funding platform to support small-town ventures.

The cause of celebrating and preserving rural Kansas is something Executive Director Marci Penner inherited from her parents, Mil and Verna Lee Penner, who spent their entire lives on the farm his great-grandfather homesteaded in 1874.

The foundation's reach has grown on her watch, but it is still headquartered at the original Penner family farmstead near Inman, in central Kansas.

By setting up a collective road trip, Penner and her assistant, WenDee Rowe, a former coordinator of the Finney County Convention and Tourism Bureau, hope to instill greater enthusiasm for authentic experiences and car-tripping as an alternative to seemingly more exotic vacations.

Frank and Shirley Meyer, a couple from Herington, Kan., who were among this year's road-trippers, started their own tradition in recent years of going to a rural area and camping out for several days to explore the local attractions. They were thrilled to discover the Big Kansas Road Trip.

"This makes it so easy for us, because we don't have to call ahead and set up a bunch of appointments. It's already been done for us," Shirley Meyer said.

Small towns are like a modern-day time capsule, offering a rare peek inside the architecture, commerce, people and pastimes that pre-date the urban era.

Sharon Springs was one of the towns that rolled out the red carpet this year, but it was more like an old-timey welcome mat.

Penner, who was making the rounds in an official road-trip car festooned with colorful decals, said all that was expected of participating communities was for them to just "be good at being themselves."

A couple of blocks away at the Mt. Sunflower Bed and Breakfast, Becky Kortz gave an impromptu tour of what was once the Methodist Church. When a local high school alumnus heard the building was for sale, he bought it and converted it into a series of common areas and living quarters. The B&B is now owned and managed by the Wesleyan Church.

"It's worked out great having them operate it," said Kortz, who works there part-time.

As a former economic development official, she couldn't help but recommend a stop at The General Store, which she said is like taking a step back in time.

The shop on Main Street, which doesn't take credit cards, carries a hodgepodge of antiques and unique items, ranging from hundreds of hand-stitched hankies — "I'm planning to have my granddaughter count them all one of these days," said owner Judi Selzer — to specialty food items, like Beeyond the Hive Honey, which is supplied by the Johnston family, originally of Rocky Ford, Colo., and widely considered the oldest commercial beekeepers in Colorado.

Selzer said her husband discovered the product on a trip to the Arkansas Valley, and they've been stocking it ever since.

The wooden building has a colorful, even contradictory, history.

Before being moved to its current location in 1901, it was used as a saloon in Wallace, then purchased by the Christian Church and moved to Sharon Springs on a flatbed railcar to host worship services. Since 1925, an array of different businesses occupied it before it became the general store in 1991.

"It just blows my mind how old this building is," Selzer said.

Shoppers can buy vanilla beans from her extensive spice selection and then walk a couple blocks south on Main Street to the local liquor store for vodka to steep them in.

Named the Thirsty Store — as in, "I'll be right back, I just need to make a quick run to the 'thirsty store'"— it contains a surprisingly diverse selection of wines, bourbons and whiskeys, including many that are only carried by small distributors.

One example is a wine from Italy brought in specifically for an Italian woman who drives over from neighboring Tribune to get it, according to owner Camille Murphy.

Murphy recalls serving an illiterate man who would often come to the local diner where she worked as a waitress years ago. A talented woodworker, home builder and gardener, he was happy to be brought a glass of tea and told about the daily special but got into a huff if someone brought him a printed menu.

Milford B. Becker had a gruff exterior, she and other locals say, but he also turned out to have a heart of gold.

A lifelong bachelor, upon his death Becker gifted the town with the funds to build a new library. Visitors can see his portrait (and a separate photo of his beloved dog) inside the bright and cheery building, located directly across from the public school on the opposite end of Main Street.

Head Librarian Sharon Van Allen explained that Becker's donation stipulated that the new library be placed as close to the school as possible. While growing up in the area, he often came home to an empty house.

"He was what today we would call a latchkey kid," she said. "He wanted a place like this where the kids could come when they got out of school."

It's stories like these that make the Big Kansas Road Trip such a memorable adventure.

For more information, go to BigKansasRoadTrip.com.