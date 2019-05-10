CANON CITY — A six month effort by Canon City police to target drug distribution has netted six arrests and the recovery of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin as well as black market prescription drugs.

All totaled, police have executed search warrants and seized 105 grams of illegal drugs and 67.8 grams of black market prescription drugs. The seizures have included 60.5 grams of methamphetamine, 11.3 grams of cocaine and 30.2 grams of heroin.

The effort started last December when police launched a probe using undercover officers and investigators with the Narcotics Enforcement Team assisted by informants, said Sgt. Steve Huskey. In addition to the seized drugs, officers recovered assorted drug paraphernalia and counterfeit money.

Canon City residents arrested for investigation of possession and distribution of controlled substances in the cases were Alex Web, 28; Guy Walk, 27; Michael Hoskinds, 36; Cassandra Smith, 23; Melissa McIntosh, 57 and Thomas Dye, 57.

“This is our attempt to address issues the community is facing,” said Canon City Police Chief Daric Harvey. “We are making the community a better place for everyone and removing drugs that are a temptation for those struggling with addiction.”

Harvey said the narcotics enforcement officers “feel like they are making a difference in the community.”

“For the undercover officers it is especially difficult in a small community. They are often times on their own, working with dangerous individuals and it takes a lot of bravery to be able to do that,” Harvey said.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps