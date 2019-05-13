From March 4 through April 11, eight Pueblo County School District 70 schools competed in the ReNew Our Schools energy reduction competition. Funded by the Colorado Energy Office and administered by Resource Central, a Colorado-based nonprofit organization, the competition saw each school outfitted with an eGauge electricity monitor, which provided the data necessary for reducing consumption.

Each school was given a mentor — volunteers from The Colorado Energy Office, Trane, Black Hills Energy and Pueblo County — who offered the students advice and support and shared knowledge.

"They also earned points by doing other actions, such as a building energy audit, bringing in experts from the community, touring local energy facilities, creating videos, and teaching energy-themed lessons in their schools," said Kathy Croasdale, program manager for ReNew Our Schools. "All the points were added together to determine the winners."

In the elementary school division, Prairie Winds placed first, with Vineland the runner up. In the middle school division, Vineland placed first, followed by Craver. And Pueblo County High School placed first, with runner-up Pueblo West High School honored for having the "best effort."

Each first-place school received $20,000 to make energy efficiency improvements to the building.



Added Croasdale, "This was such an impressive competition. It was truly student-led and everything the students submitted was high quality."

In related energy news, District 70 is saving more than $500,000 thanks to a $110,000 commercial lighting rebate and about $414,000 in anticipated electric bill cost-savings.

The rebate was provided by San Isabel Electric and the local cooperative’s power supplier, Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association. It is the largest rebate in the cooperative's history.



The rebate check was presented to District 70 Board of Education President Tony Montoya for upgrades to LED lighting in nine schools served by the local electric cooperative. That project is part of the district’s Energy Performance Contract, designed to identify ways to save energy and money to fund other necessary projects and repairs, such as replacing boiler systems, air conditioning and roofs, and making needed repairs.

Every accessible light bulb and fixture that could be retrofitted with LED in every D70 building was upgraded, except for some football stadium lights.



“The main thing that helped pay for the repairs was retrofitting the old lights to LED. Lighting rebates were a huge factor in making the Energy Performance Contract work,” said TJ Vinci, D70's director of business services, who oversaw the project.



