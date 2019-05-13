The Juneteenth Organization of Pueblo has awarded six students with scholarships totaling $3,000. The students will be among those honored during the 2019 Juneteenth Celebration, slated to be held June 22 in Bessemer Park.

Faizah Howard, 20 will continue her education at Colorado State University-Pueblo, where she is majoring in English. She plans to become an editor.

Maelah Castillo-Robinson, 18, will attend the University of Denver as a Pioneer Scholar in recognition of her stellar academic record and achievements. She aspires to become a forensic scientist.



Zeida Arceneaux, 18, plans to study marketing through the Front Range Community College system. She wants to become an actress.



Zion Simpson-Sankey, 18, will attend Colorado Northwestern Community College in Rangely. He will pursue a degree in psychology with a goal of becoming a police detective.



Treveon Collins, 18, will attend McPherson College (Kansas) and study to become an accountant.



Serenity Nailor-Lewis, 18, will attend the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs to study psychology. She wants to help children with autism and other learning disabilities.