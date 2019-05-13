Here is the scheduled highway construction this week in the Southern Colorado region, weather permitting:

Pueblo area



Interstate 25 northbound from Abriendo Avenue to City Center Drive, lane closure/ramp closures through August 2019

Speeds reduced; traffic delays. The project is in the final phase of the I-25 Ilex Design Build project and includes bridge work, mill work, final paving of the interstate and on- and off-ramps and final striping.

Colorado 96 eastbound/westbound between Abriendo and Orman avenues (milemarker 54.26-54.8), through October 2019

Delays possible. The project will include improvements to the drainage system, turn signals and pedestrian travel. Hydroplaning from standing water will decrease.

I-25 northbound/southbound Southern Colorado along I-25 (milemarker 0-163.5), through October 2019

The project will include the installation and replacement of about 2,500 wrong way/roadway signs and highway pavement marking.

I-25 northbound/southbound Colorado 45 (from milepost 8 to 8.74); Colorado 47 (from milepost 0-4.64); U.S. 50 (from milepost 7.39 to 16.95 and from milepost 305.21 to 314.60) I-25 from milepost 94.74 to milepost 102.56 (milemarker 94.74-102.59) through June 2019



The project consists of removal and replacement of existing signs along various highways in Pueblo County. Crews will install sign bases, post and panels. During daytime operations, motorists should expect temporary shoulder closures and single lane closures. Nighttime work also may require full ramp closures. Speed limit may be reduced through the work area; and delays are expected.

U.S. 50 eastbound/westbound Santa Fe Avenue on U.S. 50 (Santa Fe Avenue) — part of the I-25 Ilex Street to City Center Drive project. Other roads affected are Gruma Drive under I-25, D Street under I-25 (milemarker 314)

Speeds reduced. Replace deficient bridges and rehabilitate bridges on I-25 from Ilex to City Center Drive.

U.S. 50C eastbound/westbound (Santa Fe Avenue/Drive) Fourth Street to Baxter Road (milemarker 322.77-323.13) through August 2019



Delays possible; speeds reduced; traffic shift. The project will include striping alignment and storm drainage improvements.

U.S. 50 eastbound/westbound (milemarker 305-310) through June 2019

The project will include sign base installation.

U.S. 50C Santa Fe Avenue/Drive between milepoint 0.04 Fourth Street and milepoint 7.37 Baxter Road

During the first phase of this project, motorists will experience single-lane closures on U.S. 50C in each direction and a northbound closure at Aspen Road and U.S. 50C requiring a detour. Aspen Road at U.S. 50C is expected to remain closed for the next five weeks, weather dependent. Drainage work will continue on U.S. 50C from Aspen Road to Carson Street and other work to improve ADA ramps will require additional road closures in the project zone.

Colorado 96 northbound/southbound between CR JJ in Fowler (Phase 1) occurring at two locations in Boone (Phase 2). Pueblo, Crowley and Otero counties (milemarker 68.6-76.2) through July 2019



Deelays possible, flagger operations. The project consists of bridge repairs on Colorado 167 and milling, overlay work and upgrading of two ADA ramps on Colorado 96.

Colorado 96 eastbound/westbound (milemarker 51-55) through June 2019

The project consists of pavement marking removal and restriping.



Colorado 47 northbound/southbound (milemarker 0-4.64)

Sign replacement.

Rocky Ford area

CO 71 northbound/southbound over Arkansas River in Rocky Ford (milemarker 18.75-19.5) through October 2019



Delays possible; detour in place; speeds reduced. Replace bridge over the Arkansas River.

Walsenburg area

I-25 northbound/southbound and Butte Creek at milepost 58.7, north of Walsenburg, Huerfano County (milemarker 58.08-59.01), through October 2019

Flagger operations; delays possible; traffic shift; detour in place; speeds reduced; width restrictions 12 feet. The project includes bridge replacement and ancillary highway and drainage work to accommodate the new bridge structures. Area inlets that currently are present in the median between the northbound and southbound lanes of I-25 also will be upgraded to accommodate the bridge and roadway improvements.