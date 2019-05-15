The Arkansas Valley Community Band will be in concert 7 p.m. Monday at the Ed Stafford Theatre on the Otero Junior College campus. The event is free and family-friendly.

Selections include "Phantasy" by Gregg Mathewson, "Review March" by John Philip Sousa (his first march published), "Theme and Rock-Out" by John Cacavas, "West Highlands Sojourn" by Robert Sheldon, "Ammerland" by Jacob de Haan, "Megiddo" by Jack Wilds, "Overture for Winds" by Charles Carter, and "Aces of the Air" arranged by James Swearingen.

"Spring Into Summer" is the last concert of the season for the Arkansas Valley Community Band, a group of musicians from all over the Arkansas Valley who come together once a week to practice in Fowler and then put on three concerts a year.

Anyone who would like to make music is encouraged to join. Contact a band member for information or leave a message at .facebook.com/arkvalleyband/.