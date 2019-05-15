Bent on Birding/Petroglyph auto tours May 16-19
Bent on Birding & Heritage Festival May 16-19. Las Animas, CO
Sponsored by John Martin State Park and Bent on Birding.
Reserve now for free or limited ticketed events and tours.
Thurs. 12 p.m. Tour #1. Free interior tour of historic John Martin Dam (limited space). 3 p.m. - Tour of historic courthouse rooftop. 5 p.m. Welcome reception, appetizers, cowboy meal and movie. 6 p.m. evening birding seeking Black Rail, night birds
Fri. Tour #2. 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Birding/photography tour event with expert guest and guide Jill Smith to lakes, ponds and private areas. Seeking rare Piping Plover, Least Tern.
Fri. Tour #3. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Petroglyph/Birding/wildlife tour to two private ranches.
6 p.m. Join dining guests at Carmans. Door prizes. Evening birding.
Sat. Tour #4. 8 a.m. John Martin Dam area. Auto tour to Hicklin Springs Petroglyphs, Picketwire River. Family activities: Birdhouse building and more (bring your own lunch).
1 p.m. Live Raptor Center Bird Show.
6 p.m. Join dining at Bents Fort Inn. Silent Auction. Movie. Evening birding.
Sun. 7 - 9 a.m. Early birding Ft. Lyon campus. 9 LA Cafe break followed by Birding Local Trails or more options. Early bird discounts. Kids free. Events weather permitting.
For complete schedule or to register: email bentonbirding@yahoo.com or 719.456.0485, 719.456.1320 or John Martin State Park at 719.829.1801.
Bent on Birding events Thursday-Sunday
