It’s time for us to reassert ourselves and use our large numbers to get what we deserve.

By us and we, I’m referring to me and you, my fellow Baby Boomers.

Even though getting out of our chairs takes more moves than Steph Curry uses to score a basket, we have to take action.

Our reputation and influence of late seems to be fading. We have to get moving and use our considerable power to change the way things appear to be headed.

For those of you who are too young to remember what is meant by Baby Boomer, I will try to define it as best I can.

The start of ‘Boomer Generation’ would be defined as shortly after the big war, around 1947, when my fellow Boomers and I began to emerge into a world where carbon paper predated copy machines and computer scanners, where Brylcreem and Butch Wax led the way to what is now called hair gel, before soap was referred to as body wash and when Ted Mack’s Amateur Hour was all the rage.

I don’t mean to sound like an old fuddy-duddy, but is all this change necessary? Where will it all end?

Maybe the only commercial name that is the same then as now is McDonald’s, which exploded into existence about the same time we did, 1948.

Let us hit the exercise machines hard, stay away from the fast foods and get in shape for the coming battle.

I’m sick and tired of everything being geared to the X Generation or whatever they’re called now.

We Boomers are used to having things our way and not being ignored.

Throw away that black-knee-socks-and-sandals look. Try to think hip and not hip replacement.

More laws and social considerations need to be enacted for the benefit of our generation.

We can do this if we just unite and band together, form Boomer Clubs.

Remember the '60s?

We can demonstrate utilizing the old sit-in method of protest. That’s something that should come more easily at our age: the sitting part, that is.

Let's write our congressmen and women - most of them are in their 60s and 70s now anyway. We have the power right there.

Get out of the Peanut Gallery and get active! Make Buffalo Bob and Clarabell the Clown proud! We can petition local authorities and the major television networks. We need more shows on TV that we can relate to. Enough of these modern-day crime shows. How about a few Westerns and a couple of variety shows for a change?

I’m going to email a Baby Boomer friend of mine in Oklahoma. (I’ve got a great name for a club down there - The Boomer Sooner Baby Boomers.)

This is exciting, isn’t it? I feel younger already.