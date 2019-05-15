The Fowler FBLA Chapter competed at the state leadership conference April 22-24.

In years past, the conference was held in Vail, but this year it was held at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Conference Center in Aurora.

Thirty-one students were able to compete in their events, which they qualified for at the district level.

Out of the 31 competitors, seven placed in the top 10, including six national competition qualifiers.

Sophomore Kaley Pieper placed ninth in Intro to Business Communication.

In order to qualify for national competition, a student must at least place fourth at the state leadership conference.

Sophomores Gabriel Proctor and Jayden Osborne placed second and first, respectively, in Spreadsheet Applications.

Seniors Kaitlyn Smith and Danielle Pruett placed third and first, respectively, in Word Processing.

In Database Design, junior Avery Bouldin placed second.

Braxton Bates, a sophomore, placed fourth in Computer Applications.

These students will compete in their respective events at the National Leadership Conference in San Antonio, Texas, at the end of June.