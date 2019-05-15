You have to be quick on your feet in Colorado track season, not only as a member of the team but the coaching staff, as well.

With the cancellation of the La Veta Invitational in Walsenburg due to weather, Fowler track coach Alfie Lotrich got his girls and boys teams entered into the Pueblo West Cyclone Invitational being held the same day.

The top placers for the girls were:

Emily Flanscha - 5th 800-meter run 2:36.95, 6th 1600-meter run 6:03.17Ryanna Pruett - 3rd triple jump 32-7;Jacquelin Alvey, Samantha Graham, Shaelea Pruett, Ryanna Pruett - 4x100 relay 6th, :53.70(a season best)Jacquelin Alvey, Samantha Graham, Shaelea Pruett, Ryanna Pruett - 4x200 meter relay, 6th 1:53.90Avery Bouldin, Samantha Graham, Shaelea Pruett, Ryanna Pruett - 800 sprint medley, 5th 2:03.71

For the boys' team, Orin Carnes held his own coming in 5th in the prelims of the 110 meter hurdles at 16.65, and then 4th in the finals of the same event at 16.75. Carnes came in 14th in the 300 meter hurdles, as well, timed at 49.19; Jasper Smith had a season best 37-0 in the shot put to finish 20th.

The boys 4x100 relay team of Antonio Aragon, Fernando Salazar, Darek Scarborough, Jasper Smith came in 15th at 55.67.

Fowler, along with Crowley County, Las Animas, Rocky Ford, and Swink, will compete at the Class 2A State Meet in Lakewood at Jeffco Stadium.

State qualifiers for the Fowler Grizzlies are:

4x200 Relay - Jacquelin Alvey, Samantha Graham, Shaelea Pruett, Ryanna Pruett800 Sprint Medley - Avery Bouldin, Samantha Graham, Shaelea Pruett, Ryanna Pruett4x800 Relay - Jacquelin Alvey, Ashlyn Alvey, Jayden Osborne, Emily FlanschaTriple Jump - Ryanna Pruett.110m Hurdles - Orin Carnes300m Hurdles - Orin Carnes