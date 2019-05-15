“We received a call last week from the director of the school finance unit … who had many good things to say about Mike Thomas,” Superintendent Alfie Lotrich said at the May 6 Fowler school board meeting.

“We were in the only district in the state whose audit was perfect. … Mike deserves a lot of credit for that, because that is no small feat.”

The board members all expressed their appreciation and approval for a job well done.

In other news, the school seeks the thoughts and recommendations of the community on a funding proposal that may appear on this fall’s ballot.

The school will soon sending out letters to help the community to better understand the options and reasons for the updates planned for the district, it was announcd.

Open houses, including school tours, are planned at Fowler Junior/Senior High School (600 Grant Ave.) at 10 a.m. June 1 and 6 p.m. June 4.

Facilities master planning documents are available for viewing on the district’s website, fowler.k12.co.us under the “Master Plan” link on the homepage.

Individuals wishing to discuss the proposal in person, can contact Lotrich at 263-4625 or alfie.lotrich@fowler.k12.co.us.

The next meeting of the Fowler School Board is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 20 at the elementary school. Meetings are open to the public.