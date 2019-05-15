Kevin Waggoner approached the Otero County Board of Commissioners Monday with a request for funds for a roof over the La Junta rodeo grounds. Waggoner said installing a roof could make the rodeo grounds more attractive to other rodeos in the state.



Waggoner is chairman of the La Junta Kids Rodeo and the Ace of Spades Roping Club, both of which utilize the facility in North La Junta.

Waggoner estimates the project will cost $60,000.

"This is going to be our 83rd year, and we have never had shade out there at the rodeo grounds," he told the commissioners.



A fundraiser for the project was held in April, which raised about $6,000.



"Our goal is to try to get it done this year," said Waggoner. "If we take more time, the metal's going to be higher (in price). ..."



Waggoner said it's taken him nine years to get plans drawn up by the right engineer and to secure a contractor he feels is suitable for the project.

In response to a question from Commissioner Jim Baldwin about whether Waggoner had considered applying for a Great Outdoors Colorado Grant, Waggoner said he'd met with someone from the City of La Junta about getting a grant but hadn't touched base with them lately.



"This would be perfect for what GOCO grants are," said Baldwin.



The commissioners and Economic Development Coordinator Danelle Berg will discuss the Kids Rodeo request, Baldwin told Waggoner.

