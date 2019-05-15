Nicer weather has arrived, just in time for the Manzanola Spring Fest, scheduled from 8 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday.

The event, sponsored by Bauserman's Farm market, the Bobcat Booster Club and Manzanola School District, kicks off at 8 a.m. with the registration for the Justin Vasquez Memorial Poker Run registration and a Bike Show, at Memorial Park.



Kickstands up at 10 a.m. to start the Poker Run.



Also at 10 a.m. in the City Park, there will be a craft show, carnival games, face painting, music, a bounce house, a dunking booth, Mexican food and vendors.



At 11 a.m., at the City Park, a three-on-three volleyball tournament is scheduled. Also at 11 a.m., a Country Club Quilt Raffle, door prizes and homemade cookies are planned.



At 12 p.m. at the City Park, get in on the planned Pie Baking Contest, to be followed at 2 p.m. by a Pie Eating Contest.



At 1 p.m. in the City Park, a two-on-two basketball tournament is scheduled.



From 5 to 7 p.m., get ready for the FFA Community BBQ and block party with food and games at the City Park, adults, $8 and kids 6 and under, $5.



Top off your evening with a dance at the City Park for $3, 7 to 11 p.m.

Pre-register for the craft show, tournaments and contests at the Manzanola High School Office or check Facebook for online registration forms.

