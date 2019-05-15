Folwer High School's Isabella Proctor qualified for the Class 3A State Tournament after a 16th-place finish at the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament at Hollydot Golf Course on May 7.

Proctor had a score of 101.

The rest of the Lady Grizzlies saw Zoey Jackson place 27th with a 114, Danielle Pruett finish 29th with a 117, and Laiken Griffy was 42nd with a 139.

Fowler finished eighth in the team standings with 332.

Three other golfers from Otero County also qualified for state. Two are from Swink as Kenzie Ensor was 10th with a 96, and Lexie Summers tied for 20th with a 107.

Morgan Leake of La Junta also qualified as she finished in 18th place with a 106.

The Classical Academy won the tournament with 257, followed by Rye with 270, Salida with 293 and Alamosa with 299.

TCA's Mackenzie Fontana was the medalist with an 81.

The state tournament will take place May 20-21 at the Eagle Ranch Golf Club in Eagle.

Team scores

The Classical Academy 257, Rye 270, Salida 293, Alamosa 299, Monte Vista 309, Trinidad 317, Swink 331, Fowler 332, La Junta 357, Florence 382, Lamar 411, Pueblo Central NS.

