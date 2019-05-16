The first day of the Colorado High School Activities Association state track meet saw two Class 2A athletes taking the top seed into finals, while Crowley County High School’s Lane Walter was denied a third straight state championship.

Taking first place in the preliminaries were Rocky Ford High School’s David Trujillo, who had a time of 11.48 seconds in the 100-meter dash, and in the 200 meters in 22.87; and Fowler’s Orin Carnes, who was first in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.18 seconds.

Walter came up 14 inches short of three-peat as he placed second with a throw of 159-10. Mancos’ Caden Showalter won the event at 161-0.

Also in the 100, Crowley County’s Tyler Schwartz was fourth at 11.44, which qualified him for the finals.

Schwartz also qualified in the 200 as he was fourth in 23.42. Walter was eighth in 23.45 and he too qualified for the finals.

Walter also ran in the 400, but missed the finals as he was 16th in 53.80.

Other times in the 110 hurdles saw Rocky Ford’s Jadon Huerta fifth in 16.62, which qualified him for finals competition. Another Rocky hurdler, Nick Barela, was 14th in 17.98 and will not be in the finals.

Also qualifying for finals was Rocky Ford’s 4x200-meter relay team of Chris Gonzales, Huerta, Blake Havens and Trujillo, who was second in 1:32.17. Crowley County’s team of Nathaniel Aguilar, Nick Aguilar, Rashaun McNeil and Isaiah Camacho was 17th in 1:39.36 and will not advance to the finals.

Rocky Ford’s Noel Lopez was third in the 3,200-meter run in 10:04.48. Gonzales was 10th in the triple jump at 39-9, and Schwartz was 12th in the same event at 39-4 1/2.

Las Animas’ 4x800 relay team of Gabe DeVargas, Maranantha DeVargas, James Zook and Drew Huffman was 18th in 8:57.77.

Crowley County’s Rylee Haynes tied for third place in the high jump at 5-1. She was two inches short of Highland’s Kora Rich, who won at 5-3.

Haynes also advanced to the finals in the 100-meter hurdles as she was fourth in 16.89 seconds. Also in the event, but not qualifying for finals was Rocky Ford’s Kelly Long, who was 13th in 17.74.

Rocky Ford’s Abigail Snyder qualified for the finals in two events. She 6th in the 200 in 26.86 seconds, and sixth in the 400 in 1:00.52.

Swink’s Brianna Denton was 14th in the 200 in 27.37.

Swink’s 4x200 relay team of Denton, Makayla Taullie, Jasmin Gonzales and Skyler Jones advanced to the finals as it was eighth in 1:51.07.

Fowler’s 4x200 team of Jacquelin Alvey, Samantha Graham, Shaelea Pruett and Ryanna Pruett was 13th in 1:52.25. The Lady Grizzlies were 16th in the 800-meter sprint relay as the team of Avery Bouldin, Graham and the Pruetts had a time of 2:03.55. The team of Jacquelin Alvey, Ashlyn Alvey, Jayden Osborne and Emily Flanscha was 10th in the 4x800 in 10:45.00.

Another 4x800 team, Rocky Ford’s Olivia Perry, Katie Preciado, Kailene Black and Kaysa Kurtz-Merwin was 12th in 10:53.64.

In Class 3A action, La Junta’s Antonio Chavez qualified for the finals in the 100-meter dash as he had the fifth-best time of 11.44, and in the 200-meter dash as he was eighth in 23.20.

James Waddles finished in 18th place in the shot put with a toss of 42-1 1/2.

In Class 1A, McClave’s Colin Lindo was 10th in the long jump at 18-6. Its 800 sprint medley team of Ajah Moreno, Jordan Parker, Katie Roesch and Gentry Martin was disqualified.

The meet continues Friday and concludes Saturday

