The Rocky Ford High School boys’ 4x200-meter relay team had a second-place finish in the finals at the second day of the Colorado High School Activities Association track and field meets Friday at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood.

The team of Chris Gonzales, Jadon Huerta, Balke Havens and David Trujillo had a time of 1:31.68.

The same team also ran in the 4x400 preliminaries and it had a ninth-place finish in 3:37.92, which qualified them for the finals.

The Meloneers did not have as much luck in the 4x100 as Jadon Vigil, Blake Havens, Clay Havens and Nick Barela finished in 16th place in 47.03 seconds.

One Meloneer individual qualified for finals as Huerta was ninth in the 300-meter hurdles in 43.30.

Also in the 300 hurdles were Fowler’s Orin Carnes, who was 12th in 43.60, and Crowley County’s Rashaun McNeil, who was 17th in 46.55.

Crowley County’s Lane Walter had a third-place finish with a toss of 45-9 3/4.

His teammate, Jacob Karle was 14th in 38-91/4.

Las Animas High School’s Gabe DeVargas set a new school record in the 800-meter run with a ninth-place finish in 2:03.21.

In Class 2A girls’ action, two local athletes qualified for the finals in the 300-meter hurdles. Rocky’s Abigail Snyder placed fourth in 48.25, and Swink’s Brianna Denton was right behind in fifth in 48.28.

Swinks’ 4x200 relay team of Denton, Makayla Taullie, Jasmin Gonzales and Skyler Jones finished sixth in the finals in 1:52.23.

The Lady Lions’ 4x100 team of Taillie, Gonzales, Jones and Rylee Platt were 14th in the preliminaries in 54.46 seconds.

Two local girls competed in the triple jump with Fowler’s Ryanna Pruett placing 12th at 32.2 1/4, and Swink’s Jones was 13th at 31-11.

In Class 3A, Zach Archuleta was the only La Junta athlete to compete on Friday as he placed fifth in the discus with a mark of 142-9.

In Class 1A, McClave’s Katie Roesch was third in the 800 meters in 2:35.22, while Kim/Branson’s Tori Goode was seventh in 2:35.22.

Another McClave girl, Anna Beckett, tied for sixth place in the high jump at 4-8.

In boys’ action, McClave’s Mavric Leighty was fifth in the 800 in 2:03.82. Kim/Branson’s Finn Warner was 10th in 2:04.76.

Two McClave relay teams also finished high. The 4x800 team of Trace Cox, Jonathan Burbank, Ramon Salas and Leighty was third in 9:07.22, while the 4x200 team of Dawson Roesch, Carl McKenzie, Colin Lindo and Dakota Canfield was fourth in 1:37.42.

Kim/Branson’s Elijah Aragon, Brody Doherty, Kinton Shannon and Warner were 10th in the 4x800 in 9:40.85.

The state meet will conclude on Saturday.

