Rocky Ford High School’s David Trujillo and Fowler High School’s Orin Carnes both brought home Class 2A individual state championships on the final day of the Colorado High School Activities Association track and field meet, Saturday at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood.

Trujillo was the state champion in the 100-meter dash in 11.19 seconds. He was also the runner-up in the 200 meters in 23.01 seconds. That was than 0.01 seconds less than the champion Kellen Kinsella of Vail Christian.

Trujillo was also part of Rocky’s 4x400-meter relay team that finished in third place. Trujillo, along with Chris Gonzales, Jadon Huerta and Blake Havens had a time of 3:32.42.

Carnes’ championship came in the 110-meter hurdles as he had a time of 15.79.

Crowley County’s Tyler Schwartz competed in three finals on Saturday and placed in the Top 6 in all of them. He was the state runner-up in the 100 in 11.32, he was fourth in the long jump at 20-4 1/2, and he was sixth in the 200 on 23.57.

Also placing was Rocky Ford’s Jadon Huerta, who was fifth in the 110 hurdles in 16.34 and seventh in the 300 hurdles in 43.21. Also placing for the Meloneers was Noel Lopez, who was eighth in the 1,600-meter run in 4:41.92.

Another placer was Crowley County’s Lane Walter, who was ninth in the 200 in 23.97.

Rocky Ford’s Jadon Vigil took 14th place in the long jump at 16-11 3/4.

The Meloneers were fourth in the team standings with 50 points. Crowley County was seventh with 34, Fowler tied for 24th with 10, and Las Animas tied for 42nd with one.

In the Class 2A girls’ competition, Rocky Ford’s Abigail Snyder proved to be a virtual iron-woman as she was in the finals in four events on Saturday. She was fourth in the 300 hurdles in 48.11, seventh in the 400 in 1:00.92, seventh in the long jump at 15-7 1/2, and ninth in the 200 in 27.26.

Two other local girls were in the finals in two events. Swink’s Brianna Denton was eighth in the 300 hurdles in 49.43 and eighth in the long jump at 15-6 1/2, while Crowley County’s Rylee Haynes was fourth in the 100 hurdles in 16.38 and fourth in the long jump at 16-0 1/4.

In the Class 2A girls’ team scoring, Crowley County was 18th with 18 1/2, Rocky Ford was 21st with 13, and Swink was tied for 30th with six.

In Class 3A, La Junta’s Antonio Chavez was in the finals in two sprints. He finished sixth in the 100 in 11.37, and he was ninth in the 200 in 23.21. The Tigers finished in a tie for 27th place with 10 points.

The only Lady Tiger to compete at state this year was Ilene Robledo, who finished 13th in the discus at 104-9.

In Class 1A, Kim/Branson’s Finn Warner was a state runner-up in the 400 as he had a time of 51.43 seconds. He was also seventh in the 200 in 23.90.

McClave had one individual placer on Saturday as Mavric Leighty was fifth in the 1,600 in 4:54.48.

Two Cardinal relay teams also placed high as Leighty, along with Trace Cox, Carl McKenzie and Ramon Salas were fifth in the 4x400 in 3:41.94. Also McKenzie, Dawson Roesch, Colin Lindo and Dakota Canfield were eighth in the 4x100 in 1:00.07.

In the boys’ team scoring, McClave tied for sixth in Class 1A with 18 points and Kim/Branson tied for 12th with 11.

The Lady Cardinals also had one placer as Gentry Martin was eighth in the 400 in 1:06.39.

Martin, along with Shaina Enciso, Maggie Chase and Katie Roesch were ninth in the 4x400 in 4:42.40.

The Class 1A girls’ team scoring had McClave ninth with 20 points and Kim/Branson tied for 28th with three.

