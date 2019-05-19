NOTES

Xcel Energy donates to library's planned Steel exhibit

The Xcel Energy Foundation awarded a $20,000 grant to the Pueblo City-County Library District in support of the development of a new local touring exhibit called Exploring Steel, Energy and the West.

The exhibit will be developed in partnership with the library district's Special Collections and Museum Services. The exhibit will travel to each of the district's seven libraries. It also will take turns at other cultural and educational institutions in the region, including Salida, Alamosa and elsewhere.

The exhibit will feature the history of Colorado Fuel and Iron and EVRAZ steel manufacturing in Pueblo and the region. It will also focus on the role of energy and electricity in the story of manufacturing steel and iron, and how they played a critical role in the economic and social development of the American West from the 19th century into the future, as well as a more recent look at the energy industry’s transition from coal to renewables.

"The library district is very pleased to have Xcel Energy's vital support for this special project to document and share with the public the important history in this region and, even, nationally and internationally, of Pueblo's steel manufacturing legacy and the critical role energy plays in this," library district executive director Jon Walker said in a statement.

Xcel Energy chief executive Ben Fowke said in a statement, “Libraries are a cornerstone for all vibrant, growing communities. We’re pleased to partner with Pueblo’s library district on a traveling exhibit showcasing the region’s rich energy history and the important role it played in shaping this vital national industry.”

Foundation taking grant applications

PB&T Bank, former Pueblo Bank & Trust, is accepting 2019 grant requests on behalf of the Pueblo City & County Foundation fund through June 30.

The fund was established by Edna Prevost, a local school teacher who died in 1971. Under the terms of the fund, grants are to be used to benefit the community. An independent committee decides grant awards.

Applicants are asked to submit a one-two page request letter to: Pueblo City & County Foundation, C/O PB&T Bank – Trust Services, PO Box 639, Pueblo, CO 81002.

BBB report examines 'epidemic' of counterfeit products

COLORADO SPRINGS – An in-depth investigative study by Better Business Bureau finds that fraudulent consumer goods, mostly produced in China and Hong Kong, are extensive, difficult to tell apart from the legitimate products and stem from a large network of organized criminals and credit card processing mechanisms.

The investigative study – “Fakes Are Not Fashionable: A BBB Study of the Epidemic of Counterfeit Goods Sold Online” – looks at the prevalence of counterfeit consumer goods and the criminal systems that circulate them. It digs into the scope of the problem, who is behind it, the multi-pronged fight to stop it and the steps consumers can take to avoid it.

The report is available online at bbb.org.

The report estimates that counterfeiting and intellectual property piracy cost the U.S. economy $200 billion to $250 billion and 750,000 jobs annually.

In the last three years, BBB has received more than 2,000 complaints and more than 500 Scam Tracker reports from people who have shopped for goods online and received counterfeits instead of what they ordered. The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center processed 2,249 complaints about counterfeit goods (including pirated goods) in 2018, while the Federal Trade Commission processed 552 complaints representing a total financial loss of more than $752,000.

According to BBB’s report, 88% of counterfeit goods come from China and Hong Kong, with their smuggling and their online sale via fraudulent websites widely thought to be coordinated by international organized crime groups.

To report counterfeit goods, contact the following: the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center, the Better Business Bureau at bbb.org, online sellers such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook and Instagram, the FBI's Internet Fraud Complaint Center or the Federal Trade Commission by calling 877/FTC-Help.

Job search assistance

The Pueblo Workforce Center offers numerous career and job assistance programs on a regular basis.

Walk-in assistance also is available at the center, 212 W. Third St. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Job listings are available at www.connectingcolorado.com.

Among the programs offered:

• Employment Solutions seminars that provide information on current job openings, resume writing and overcoming barriers to finding employment.

• The YouthWorks program assists eligible individuals age 17 to 24 to complete their GED or high school diploma, find employment, go to college or get training.

• The Governor’s Summer Job Hunt Program is open to young people ages 14 through 24. Jobs are available for those 16 to 24. Volunteer opportunities exist for those under 16.

RIBBON CUTTINGS

May 29

• Major Medical, 3 p.m., 2910 N. Elizabeth St.

CALENDAR

May 31

• Latino Chamber luncheon, 11:30 a.m., convention center.

June 5

• Latino Chamber Coffee Break, 8:15 a.m., TickTock, 315 N. Santa Fe Ave.

June 6

• Latino Chamber Professional Mixer, 5 p.m., U.S. Bank, 600 Court St.

