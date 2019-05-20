George Eugene Dellinger, 92, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, at his home in La Junta. He was born on July 14, 1926, in Ford County, Kansas, to George Earl Dellinger and Attilia Viola Counterman.

On April 22, 1944, he married Martha Marie Livezey in Jetmore, Kansas. To this union were born four sons and one daughter. In his early working years, George worked as a mechanic, did construction work, and had a short stint with the Santa Fe Railroad. The rest of his work years was spent as a truck driver, where he hauled freight coast to coast, as well as a gasoline transport hauler serving Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico.

George's hobbies included tinkering with cars and trucks, fishing and hunting, specifically elk hunting. He and his wife, Marie, enjoyed camping with their travel trailer, both locally and in the mountains, a place they both loved to visit. He and Marie also spent a lot of time with their grandchildren.

George is survived by sons, Gerald Dellinger, Doug Dellinger, and Tim Dellinger, all of La Junta; brothers, Joy Dellinger of Rocky Ford and Jack Dellinger of Colorado Springs; sister, Joan Cartwright of Colorado Springs; 8 grandchildren, 1 step-grandson and 9 great-grandchildren; also numerous nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Attie; his wife, Marie, of 60 years; son, Dwayne Dellinger; daughter, Viola Dellinger; three brothers and two sisters.

Services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at First Christian Church, 109 W. 5th Street, in La Junta. Ron Skorick will be officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Johnson-Romero Funeral Home in La Junta.