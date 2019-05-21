Mass of Christian Burial for former Las Animas, Colorado, resident Edith Gallegos will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Mariusz Wirkowski officiating. Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m., also at the church. Interment will take place at the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery in Las Animas, Colorado. Visitation for Edith will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas, Colorado.

Edith P. Gallegos was born February 21, 1950, in Las Animas, Colorado, to Benjamin and Mary (Martinez) Gallegos. She loved listening to music, especially Elvis Presley. Her favorite foods were green chile enchiladas and tacos. She loved her nieces and nephews and her great niece and nephew. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Edith passed away in Canon City, Colorado, on May 16, 2019 at the age of 69.

Edith is survived by her brothers, Ben (Patty) Gallegos of Minturn, Colorado, Mark (Kay) Gallegos of Mead, Colorado; sisters, Sandy Gallegos of Canon City, Colorado, JoAnne (Johnny) Camacho of Canon City, Colorado; 6 nieces and nephews, and 2 great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Mary Gallegos.

Memorial contribution may be made in Edith’s name in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431 Las Animas, CO 81054.

