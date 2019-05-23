Fowler High School's Orin Carnes came home with a Class 2A individual championship at the Colorado High School Activities Association track and field meet last weekend at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood.

Carnes won the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 15.79 seconds on Saturday.

Carnes advanced to the finals by winning his heat in the preliminaries on Thursday. His prelim time was 16.18 seconds, which also was the best time.

Carnes also competed in the 300-meter hurdles in the preliminaries on Friday. He finished 12th in 43.60 seconds and did not qualify for the finals.

Ryanna Pruett was the only Lady Grizzly to compete as an individual as she placed 12th in the triple jump on Friday. She had a mark of 32-2¼.

Fowler had three girls relay teams compete on Thursday, but none made it to the finals.

The 4x800-meter team of Jacquelin Alvery, Ashlyn Alvey, Jayden Osborne and Emily Flanscha was 10th in 10:45.00. The 4x200-meter team of Jacquelin Alvey, Samantha Graham, Shaelea Pruett and Ryanna Pruett finished 13th in 1:52.25. The 800-meter sprint medley relay team of Avery Bouldin, Graham and the Pruetts placed 16th in 2:03.55.

Fowler scored 10 points in the boys meet, while the girls were scoreless.

