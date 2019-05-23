Fowler High School's Isabella Proctor tied for 47th place after the first day of the Class 3A State girls' golf tournament Monday at the Eagle Ranch Golf Club in Eagle.

The tournament was scheduled to end on Tuesday. However, Monday night's storm made the course unplayable and the second round was canceled. There also were concerns about travel.

The Round 1 scores are now final.

Proctor shot a 113, which was the best score among Otero County golfers who had advanced to state.

Also from the county, La Junta's Morgan Leake ted for 52nd with a 115, and Swink's Lexie Summers and Kenzie Ensor both tied for 61st with a 119.

Colorado Academy was the team state champion with a score of 230. Kwnt Denver was a distant second with 252, and Jefferson Academy was third with 269.

Colorado Academy's Caroline Jordaan was the state medalist with a 1-under-par 71.

Team scores

Colorado Academy 230, Kent Denver 252, Jefferson Academy 269, The Classical Academy 277, St. Mary's Academy 283, Rye 295, Dolores 301, Vail Mountain 306, Gunnison 317, Northfield 320, Resurrection Christian 326, Aspen 332, Faith Christian 340, Salida 344, Brush 389.

