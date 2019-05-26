While many of us will be enjoying a backyard barbecue today, a Pueblo West Native is working as an air traffic controller aboard an advanced Navy assault ship in Sasebo, Japan.

Airman Raiden Snowberger, a native of Pueblo West and a 2018 graduate of Pueblo West High School, serves aboard one of the Navy’s most advanced amphibious ships, the USS Wasp, patrolling one of the world’s busiest maritime regions as part of U.S. 7th Fleet.

“It's been difficult, but it’s definitely an adventure,” Snowberger said. “I like it.”

“Sometimes I wake up and think it's crazy that I live in a boat in Japan doing all these things and going all these places,” he said.

Snowberger’s job is air traffic controller.

“I’m marking aircraft arrivals, departures, who they're talking to and what their plan is. I am hoping to be a supervisor before leaving the boat.”

Snowberger credits some of his success in the Navy to lessons learned since venturing out from Pueblo West.

“I’ve learned to enjoy the little things in life. On the ship, it can be very easy to have a negative attitude, but if you look at the little things and keep your head up, you'll have a much better time,” Snowberger explained.

The U.S. 7th Fleet covers waters extending from the International Date Line to the India/Pakistan border, and from the Kuril Islands in the North to the Antarctic in the South. The fleet’s area of operations encompasses 36 maritime countries and 50 percent of the world’s population with up to 70 U.S. ships and submarines, 140 aircraft and approximately 20,000 sailors.

“It's very interesting that I can't read (Japanese) or understand what's going on outside the base,” he said. “I try to go out and explore as much as I can.”

Serving in the Navy means Snowberger is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“Being able to wear this uniform and understanding the history behind it, has had a big impact on me. The things we have accomplished are astonishing,” Snowberger said.

