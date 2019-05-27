A Colorado Springs based CBD manufacturing company on Monday bought land from the Pueblo West Metropolitan District next to the Andrews Foodservice building it recently purchased with the idea of expanding its operation and offering more jobs here.

Whole Hemp Company, doing business as Folium Biosciences, purchased the large Andrews building in February and on Monday spent another $225,000 to purchase the 6.2 acre lot next to the building at 717 E. Industrial, said Harley Gifford, Pueblo West Metro attorney and assistant district manager.

The company announced plans in February to open a CBD extraction center that will employ 150 to 200 workers in the Andrews building plus its most recent purchase means Whole Hemp is, “looking to bring more jobs and economic development for the community,” Gifford said.

The company’s Website indicates it produces 0 percent THC products such as bulk hemp oil and powders, as well as tinctures, gummies and face creams and even animal health products. THC-free CBD oil and CBD is derived from marijuana and hemp plants for a variety of uses, including in wellness products that seek to aid pain, anxiety and other ailments.

The company’s growing business includes a farming operation in La Junta and a manufacturing facility at its headquarters in Colorado Springs. Folium touts itself as the nation’s largest manufacturer of CBD products.

Folium is the second major CBD manufacturer to locate operations in Pueblo County. Veritas Farms, a division of Florida-based SanSal Wellness, operates a large hemp farm and CBD product manufacturing complex about 10 miles west of Lake Pueblo.

Folium Biosciences products are certified by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment as a producer of 0.0 percent THC products and has been issued a Free Sale Certification, which allows the company to ship its products throughout the nation and the world.

The Pueblo West plant will allow Folium to increase its capacity tenfold. To reach that capacity, the company will be adding mostly highly-skilled workers.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps