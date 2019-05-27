Tri-County Family Care Center will host its 14th Annual “Cruisin’ Into Summer” Festival & “Keep Kids Safe” Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday along South Main Street in downtown Rocky Ford. This year’s event is co-sponsored byTotal Concept.

To get the day started right, the folks at Rocky Ford Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring a breakfast from 8 to 10:00 a.m.

Marty Lee and Glenn Parker will emcee the event and Ruben Rivas will be the DJ and provide entertainment, throughout the day. Entertainers will be Caitlyn Tibbles singing and playing the guitar & ukulele. Mother and daughters, Natalie, Lexington and Teagen Summers, will perform speed painting and will sing. Also performing will be Rosa’s Dancers, Las Animas Warrior Dancers, Elvis, Mr. Magic and you can sign up for karaoke. Battle Zone, a Nerf Dart/Tag interactive game will be featured. Good Day Disc Golf will present a demonstration and host a tournament.

Kids Games will start at 10 a.m. and include a Duck Pond, Soda Pop Ring Toss and bowling, as well as other games.

There will also be several contests, including Hula Hoop and Jump Rope in four age categories: 5-8, 9-12, 13-17 years and older, and a Hoop Shoot contest in three age group categories: 5-8, 9-12, 13-17 and 18 years and older. Prizes sponsored by Rocky Ford Food Market, La Junta Swimming Pool, Safeway, Arnold’s Barber Shop, Erlinda’s Salon, Uptown Video, Rocky Ford Loaf-n-Jug, El Nortena, Tank n Tummy and Pepsi, will be awarded to winners

The day’s festivities will include a Pie-Eating Contest co-sponsored by TCFCC and Village Inn of La ,at 4:15 p.m. at the stage on Front Street. Contests will take place in four age categories: 6-9, 10-12, 13-15 and 16 years and older.

The “Got Wheels?” car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with registration starting 9 a.m. at Ninth and Walnut. Show will feature cars of any year, make and model in the following classes: Original, Classic, Muscle Car, Hotrod, Antique, 4 Wheel Drives, Customized, Lowrider, Motorcycle and Lowrider Peddle Bike.

People with unusual and art vehicles are encouraged to bring them to be on display for free.

Car show sponsors are Absolute Automotive, H&R Tire, Tri-County GM, Ruby’s Auto Body, Varner Motor Co, Rocky Ford Discount Tire, Rocky Ford Auto Parts, Gabe Menning and Valley Auto Parts. People’s Choice Award sponsored by Tri-County Family Care Center.

This year, there will be several Artocade vehicles from Trinidad in the show, and the Air Med Care helicopter will land in City Hall parking lot at 10 a.m. and be on display until 2 p.m.

“Keep Kids Safe” Fair sponsors are La Junta State Bank, Otero County Insurance, Inc., Fowler State Bank, Harris and Ordway Pharmacies and Arkansas Valley AccuMed, and First National Bank of Las Animas/Rocky Ford. Children 16 and younger can visit each of our safety booths to receive a sticker for Bingo. Once sheets are filled, they will be entered into a drawing at the registration table by the stage.

Otero County Health Department - Tobacco Coalition - is the T-shirt sponsor. Hollar & Company is sponsoring the stage. NeighborWorks is an advertising sponsor. Event insurance sponsor is Van Dyk Insurance.

Other activities include a beer garden and horseshoe tournament organized by Hayden Marlow, sponsored by American Legion Post #8. TCFCC will have a 50/50 cash jackpot raffle.

For more information about “Cruisin’ Into Summer” Festival and “Keep Kids Safe” Fair, or to pre-register for any of the events, contact Tri-County Family Care Center at 512 ½ N. Main Street, Rocky Ford, 719-254-7776 or email: sarah.tricountyfcc@gmail.com.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own sources of shade and seating.