School: Morton Elementary



Grades/subject taught: K-4 Instructional coach and intervention for reading and math; gifted and talented instructional coach



Years of experience: 27



Education: Bachelor's degree, University of Southern Colorado; master's degree, Grand Canyon University



From Principal Susan Sanchez: "Sandy Craddock is my right arm. She has been our instructional coach and small group teacher for two years. There is nothing that Sandy can’t or won’t do for the teachers and students at Morton. She comes in the morning and hits the ground running: literally running almost, as she hurries down the hall from task to task, working with students and coaching teachers and helping them with whatever it is they may need. I imagine she takes about 10,000 to 12,000 steps a day and always has her token 'Yeti' water bottle by her side

"She is well-versed in all grade levels, having taught all up and down the K-5 spectrum as well as having been a math coach. No matter what may come her way, she always has a smile and 'can do' attitude. She loves every child as if they were her own and will do anything to help the children and teachers be successful and show growth.

"Sandy is an integral cog in the wheel of the success of #teammorton. Sandy is the most dedicated and devoted educator. She builds positive relationships with all students and staff and is willing to do whatever anyone needs to succeed. Whether she is working with a small group of students or coaching a teacher to be their very best, Sandy is always working to make Morton and students and staff the best that they can be.

"Making Sandy my instructional coach was one of the best decisions for our team. She has been in the classroom at so many levels that she can relate to all that the staff needs. When asking students why they love Ms. Craddock, they said they love how 'she makes learning fun' and that she taught them how to read so much better than before. They also realize she really cares about them, and if they are showing growth and higher test scores."

From the educator: "I chose education as a career because growing up, I always loved being around kids. I’ve always loved learning new things and working with others, so it seemed like a perfect fit. The best part of the job is working with the kids every single day and watching them grow in their knowledge. There’s nothing better than to see a child gain confidence in his or her ability to learn.

"There are so many challenges that we face in our schools today. The No. 1 challenge is making sure that our students are getting their educational needs met to the best of our ability. Our class sizes continue to grow, and our students’ needs are growing, too. In any given class, there are numerous levels of abilities for each and every subject that we teach.

