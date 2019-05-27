Central class of 1959 scholarships

The Pueblo Central High School class of 1959 has awarded scholarships to three graduating Wildcats: Benjamin Roman, Xavier King and Gabriel Muniz Jr.

In 2018, two Wildcats received scholarships but thanks to the generosity of class members, an additional award was given this year.

"Donations from alumni ranged from $25 to more than $2,000," said Chuck Crockett, a spokesman for the class of 1959 scholarship committee. "The three candidates demonstrated outstanding qualities in their endeavors to be successful in their life goals. We are honored to endorse these Wildcats."

Awarded a $5,000 scholarship is Roman, who is ranked 13th in his class.

Active in baseball and golf, Roman also held a part-time job throughout his high school career. He will attend the University of Colorado Colorado Springs and plans to major in criminal justice and psychology.

Both King and Muniz received $2,500 scholarships.

King, who ranks 14th in his class, plans to attend Colorado State University and major in biomedical engineering. During his high school years, he participated in football, baseball and cross-country, and volunteered with the March of Dimes and Tom and Louie's Cupboard.

Ranking 12th in his class, Muniz plans to attend the University of Colorado Colorado Springs and major in physical therapy. He also will play baseball for the college.

As a Wildcat, Muniz participated in football, soccer, track and wrestling, and volunteered for United Way, Chocolate Indulgence and Tom and Louie's Cupboard.

DAR scholarship

The Arkansas Valley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Abigail Seman, a student at Colorado State University-Pueblo. This scholarship is awarded bi-annually to a college student majoring in American history.

Dante Alighieri Society

The society, which is dedicated to promoting the teaching of Italian language, culture and customs, recently awarded scholarships to the following students:

Madison Krupka, South High School (Scholarship in Memory of Dominick, Mary and Lucille Ann Masterantonio)

Vanessa Cabrera Olivas, South High School (Scholarship in Memory of Angela Biondi)

Lauren Holt, Pueblo County High School (Scholarship in Memory of Lucille Diodosio)

Emily Eckland, Centennial High School (Scholarship in Honor of Dr. Silvio Covi)

Sheridan Reed, Centennial High School (Scholarship in Honor of the DeNiro Family)

Maria Moore, Pueblo West High School (Scholarship in Honor of John Perri)

Alyssa Proffer, Pueblo West High School (Scholarship in Memory of Victoria Cristiano Marion)

Diana Suarez Manriquez, Pueblo West High School (Scholarship in Memory of Father Chris Tomatis)

Dawn Carver, Sergio Mendoza-Chacon, Brianna Reyes, Olivia Sales, Deiandra Torres, Jacob Wilson (CSU-Pueblo scholarships to study abroad in Italy)

The society's person of the year for 2019 is Antoinette Masterantonio, on behalf of the Masterantonio family, for continued support of the Italian language and culture.

Tiffany DeCarlo (Pueblo County High School), Joanne Griego (Central High School), Lara Polignano (Pueblo West High School) and Michelle VanHee (Centennial and South high schools) were recognized as Italian language teachers, as was Chris Picicci (CSU-Pueblo.)

Bank awards scholarships

Sunflower Bank and First National 1870 donated $5,142 in scholarships from the ABC Program to schools and students in Pueblo.

Since its start in 2001, the ABC Program has given away $1.3 million in support of education in Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico and Texas.

From Jan. 1 through March 31, 2019, the bank made a donation to schools based on every Spend & Sign & Save checking and savings account package opened and registered to a participating school, and through “Cash for Swipes,” when school-registered debit cards were used for signature transactions.

In addition, Sunflower Bank and First National 1870 branches invited all students to bring their report cards to their local branch for a chance to earn up to $100 for top marks. Five “Pay for ‘A’s” report card winners were chosen per branch, and registered schools received a matching donation if one of their students' report cards was chosen.



Credit union shoe drive

SunWest Credit Union's second annual Step into Spring shoe drive and resource fair helped local Pueblo City Schools (D60) students in need by supplying them with well-fitting new shoes.

This year, 375 students received much-needed new shoes, topping last year's effort, which saw 319 pairs distributed.

The shoe distribution and resource fair was made possible with help from community partners as well as SunWest members and staff.