As friends and families watched, the Fowler High School class of 2019 moved their tassels left to right before a full house on Thursday.
The 32 graduates, many of whom have attended Fowler schools since kindergarten, are:
Jacquelin Marie Alvey - Gold cord and silver cord
Sarah D. Rose Atteberry
Dominik Alexander Becerra - Silver cord
Emily Raie Bell - Gold cord and silver cord
Crystal Castaneda - Gold cord and silver cord
Zane Christopher Denton
Isabella Therese DeVore
Shayna Alecta Ede
Andrew Thomas Egan - Gold cord and silver cord
Quinton Adam Flanscha
Dakota Rose Gennetten
Grant Evan Hackler
Jordan Nicole Hagerman
Hanna Marie Holmquist
Ciara Diamond Huchaby
Zoey Collette Jackson - Silver cord
Crysan Aubrey Kendall
Caitlyn Kristine Lancaster - Silver Cord
Christian Bernard Marsh
Hunter Daniel Mason - Silver cord
Seth Michael McFall
Darrian Taylor McGhee
Jadyn Rae Minjarez - Silver cord
Dylan Bryce Palomino
Isabella Michelle Proctor - Gold cord and silver cord
Danielle Sierra Pruett
Jessica Marie Ramirez
Tressa Jill Reed - Gold cord
Payton Quincey Sage
David Paul Louis Salazar
Kaitlyn Renae Smith - Silver cord
Sennon Rai Wallace - Gold and silver cord
Kaitlyn Smith delivered the Salutatorian address. Emily Bell delivered the Valedictorian address.
Congratulations to the class of 2019!