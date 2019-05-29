As friends and families watched, the Fowler High School class of 2019 moved their tassels left to right before a full house on Thursday.

The 32 graduates, many of whom have attended Fowler schools since kindergarten, are:

Jacquelin Marie Alvey - Gold cord and silver cord

Sarah D. Rose Atteberry

Dominik Alexander Becerra - Silver cord

Emily Raie Bell - Gold cord and silver cord

Crystal Castaneda - Gold cord and silver cord

Zane Christopher Denton

Isabella Therese DeVore

Shayna Alecta Ede

Andrew Thomas Egan - Gold cord and silver cord

Quinton Adam Flanscha

Dakota Rose Gennetten

Grant Evan Hackler

Jordan Nicole Hagerman

Hanna Marie Holmquist

Ciara Diamond Huchaby

Zoey Collette Jackson - Silver cord

Crysan Aubrey Kendall

Caitlyn Kristine Lancaster - Silver Cord

Christian Bernard Marsh

Hunter Daniel Mason - Silver cord

Seth Michael McFall

Darrian Taylor McGhee

Jadyn Rae Minjarez - Silver cord

Dylan Bryce Palomino

Isabella Michelle Proctor - Gold cord and silver cord

Danielle Sierra Pruett

Jessica Marie Ramirez

Tressa Jill Reed - Gold cord

Payton Quincey Sage

David Paul Louis Salazar

Kaitlyn Renae Smith - Silver cord

Sennon Rai Wallace - Gold and silver cord

Kaitlyn Smith delivered the Salutatorian address. Emily Bell delivered the Valedictorian address.

Congratulations to the class of 2019!