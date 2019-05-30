It's been 2½ years in the making, but we applaud the city and county for their cooperation in moving forward with two of the projects approved by voters in 2016.

The ballot measure that November was called the 1A Community Improvement Program. It's commonly referred to today as 1A money.

It's "new" tax money that was delayed for several new companies who moved to Pueblo as one of the key incentives for them to locate here. Now that the taxes will start coming in, the county and the city can begin with the list of projects approved by voters when they gave local government the authority to spend the extra revenues.

Tuesday night, the City Council approved a pair of intergovernmental agreements with the county to use 1A funds for improvement projects at Lake Minnequa Park and Beulah Mountain Park.

The Lake Minnequa project would be for $2.5 million in improvements that would include the construction of a restroom, concessions, a plaza, a park extension of an additional turf play/field area, parking lot expansion, paving, park shelters, playground lighting and signs.

The revitalization of Lake Minnequa Park in recent years has been impressive. Its fields often are filled with young athletes, and many of our citizens walk around the lake and through the park – sometimes with doctors from St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center, which created a fun and informative "Walk With a Doc" program. Citizens can participate and ask questions of the doctors – no charge.

Further to the west, one of the most beautiful areas in Pueblo is the Beulah Mountain Park. The improvement project there will cost $120,000. But that's only a beginning. Using the county funds as a local cash match, the city will apply for funding from the Federal Lands Access Program to expand the improvement budget to complete the Beulah Mountain Park project. The total cost, which includes the replacement of culverts, reconstruction of drainage and completing erosion protection around bridges, would be about $720,000. Remaining funds would be used to rebuild roadways and bridges. If the Federal Lands Access Program grant is not awarded, the $120,000 in funds would stay with the county and be used to repair a culvert at the entrance to the park.

The 1A fund, when all of the taxes come in, will be significant. Local officials will be able to use up to $66 million, at least until 2032 if the money doesn't run out by then — to fund the 1A projects. There 20 projects approved by voters to be financed.

And beauty of the 1A fund is that there will be no increase in taxes for voters. Rather, Pueblo will capture expiring tax incentives from Vestas Wind Towers, Black Hills Energy and Grupos Cementos de Chihuahua of America Inc. to fund the projects.

We're glad to see the county and city moving ahead aggressively to use those funds for the betterment of our community.