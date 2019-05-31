District attorney argues they are effective in lowering crime

Colorado and 27 other states adopted get-tough "habitual offender" laws in the 1980s to combat drug killings, drive-by shootings and other violent crime.

Often called "three-strikes" laws — as in, three strikes and you're out — the tougher sentencing statutes mean anyone with a criminal history of previous felonies or even drunk-driving offenses could be convicted of being a chronic offender and face a prison sentence three to four times longer than they would otherwise.

"But public opinion is a pendulum — and it is starting to swing the other way," Pueblo District Attorney Jeff Chostner said last week. "But I believe the habitual-offender laws work and have been important in getting serious offenders off the street."

In a 2018 report, the American Civil Liberties Union argued Colorado's prison population was being driven by mandatory sentences, habitual-offender convictions and drug convictions — and all of them fell disproportionately hard on blacks and Hispanics.

That view is also shared by some state lawmakers who do not want to see the state have to start building more prisons — as it did in the 1990s — to accommodate a rapidly growing inmate population.

In the last session of the Legislature, some domestic-violence felonies were downgraded to misdemeanors with an eye to keeping offenders out of prison.

"I think that's going against the grain of what the public expects," Chostner said.

Colorado's habitual-offender law comes in two sizes, commonly called "big" and "little." Prosecutors have a crude term for both that can't be printed here.

The former is for the most serious Class 1 felonies — murder, kidnapping, child abuse. If a person has two previous felonies of that gravity, the third time can result in a habitual-offender sentence that is four times the maximum that could be imposed otherwise.

In practical terms, it usually means an additional 48 years to life. Which is why Chostner hasn't used it.

"People who fall into that category are already facing the harshest sentences, so I've never considered the additional habitual-criminal charge as necessary," he said.

It's the lesser statute, the "little" habitual-offender statute that Chostner uses. It's aimed at lesser felonies such as sexual assaults, robbery and arson. If a person has two of those crimes on his record, a third conviction could mean a prison sentence three times the normal maximum.

And Chostner's staff uses the law a lot. Since being elected district attorney in 2012, his prosecutors have convicted 327 people of being habitual offenders, according to his office.

Who gets charged as habitual?

"Someone whose criminal past is ramping up, going the wrong way," he answered. "Especially if they are violent."

Chostner says his office has used habitual-offender sentencing far more than his predecessors, both Bill Thiebaut and Gus Sandstrom.

He said statistics show Thiebaut obtained the longer sentences in 155 cases, while Sandstrom used it 50 times.

Chostner said he doesn't believe in "overcharging" a defendant to get the person to plead guilty to a lesser charge. But people facing habitual-criminal charges might be more willing to plea to a lesser charge to avoid a prison term multiplied by three.

In a case example, Chostner noted a Pueblo man who had a history of theft and burglary and was facing a possible 36 years in prison as a habitual offender.

Ultimately, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. He was still convicted as a habitual offender, though that amounted to just nine years instead of 36.

Chostner's prosecutors don't decide the final sentence; the trial judge does that and reviews the sentence in relationship to similar cases. It's called a proportionality review.

"The judge makes the final decision," he said.

