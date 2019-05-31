There have been a few changes to the schedule of the annual Cruisin’ into Summer festival, sponsored by Tri-County Family Care Center, and scheduled to take place Saturday at Rocky Ford’s Railroad Park on Main Street.

Here is the corrected schedule:

7 to 9:30 a.m. - Vendor sign in/set up at east end of stage/Front Street8 a.m. - Children’s games set up at Railroad Park9 a.m. - Got Wheels? sign in/registration, corner of Walnut and Main10 a.m. - Beer Garden opens on West Side of Railroad Park10 a.m. - Welcome/Announcements, stage on Front Street10 a.m. - Music by DJ Rivas10 a.m. - Care Connect Helicopter10 a.m. - Sign up for Hula Hoop, Jump Roper and Hoop Shoot in Kids’ Games Area10:30 a.m. - Lex Nichols, acoustic guitar, on stage11:15 a.m. - Caitlyn Tibbles on ukelele and guitar11:30 a.m. - Mexico-in-el-Valle Dancers, front of stage12 p.m. - Horseshoe tournament sign-up12 p.m. - Las Animas Warrior Dancers, front of stage12:30 p.m. - Natasha Groves, ukelele, front of stage12:40 p.m. - Christian Pumalpa, 11, violin, and Emilia Pumalpa, 8, singing on stage1 p.m. - Horseshoe tournament begins1 - Children’s Contest - front of stage1:30 - Disc Golf Demo, front of stage2 p.m. - Got Wheels? Awards, front of stage2:30-3:30 p.m. - Elvis is coming! on stage3 p.m. - Disc Golf Tournament, north of Sharp Image3:30-4 p.m. - Mr. Magic on stage4 p.m. - 50/50 raffle, Safety Bingo and Children’s Drawing on stage4:15 p.m. - Pie Eating Contest, front of stage5 p.m. - Festival ends