Two members have been appointed to replace two outgoing members on the Pueblo commission that is examining the ins and outs of the city breaking away from its franchise agreement with Black Hills Energy early and forming its own municipal utility.

Mayor Nick Gradisar appointed and City Council recently confirmed Pueblo West Metropolitan District Manager Nina Vetter and Laura Getts, the energy coordinator for Pueblo County, to the Electric Utility Commission.

Vetter is replacing on the commission former Pueblo West Metropolitan District Manager Darrin Tangeman, who resigned from that role to take a position as city manager of Woodland Park.

Getts is replacing Chris Markuson on the commission, who recently left his job with the county.

Vetter said on Monday that she wants to be involved with the commission because the issue of electric municipalization is one that impacts the whole region.

"I thought it was important for someone in Pueblo West to continue to serve on the EUC," she said. "I'm still pretty new to the process, but I think my role is to represent the Pueblo West metro area and our community. It really is a city of Pueblo project, but it does impact our region as a whole. So I think it's important we have a seat at the table to discuss it."

Being the energy coordinator for the county, Getts said she has been following the work the city and EUC has been doing for a long time.

"I was asked by our county commissioners to serve," she said. "They felt it was a natural fit to have the county energy coordinator fill that position given that I've been closely following along with the process and have a vested interest in this on behalf of the county."

Council in September 2017 decided to study what would be involved in ending the franchise contract the city has with Black Hills in 2020 — a decade before it is scheduled to expire. The resolution council OK'd, as written, stated that Pueblo is notifying Black Hills it intends to take steps to create a municipal utility.

The commission was formed on a recommendation from then-Council President Steve Nawrocki, who wanted to make sure the city researched its options as 2020 approaches.

The franchise agreement can be canceled only by city voters. They approved a 20-year agreement with Black Hills in 2010.

A consultant the city hired is conducting a phase 2 feasibility study on the fiscal realities of electric municipalization.

