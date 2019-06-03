In conjunction and remembrance of the massive cleanup that had to take place following the devastating Pueblo flood of 1921, Matt Albright, director for the Center for American Values and president of the annual Leadership Pueblo Program at the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, wants to make the second Saturday in June an annual day of service in Pueblo.

That initiative will get underway on Saturday with a community wide cleanup and revitalization event called Pick Up Pueblo.

On that day, organizations from across Pueblo will unite to tidy up several Pueblo parks and open spaces, including City Park, Bessemer Park, El Centro del Quinto Sol, the Whitewater Park and Runyon Lake.

The event will last from 7:30 a.m. to noon, with water, snacks and a pizza lunch being provided at each cleanup site.

Groups wishing to volunteer can contact Albright at 719-425-0672. Individuals wanting to pitch in can show up at City Park or Runyon Lake on the morning of the event.

Addressing City Council about the event and how it originated, Albright said this year's Leadership Pueblo class wanted to do something impactful and lasting for their class project, so they chose the idea of doing a cleanup not just targeting a single part of town, but numerous areas.

The second weekend of June was selected for the event because it coincides with the 98th anniversary of the cleanup that had to be done by Puebloans following the Great Flood of 1921 that wiped out a lot of Downtown.

Albright and the Leadership Pueblo class don't just want to do Pick Up Pueblo for one year and be done with it. Instead, they want to establish the second weekend in June annually as a Pueblo day of service where Puebloans band together to go out in the community and get done what needs to be done.

"We're not thinking small on this," Albright said. "What a way to honor our forefathers by banding together and doing this. We are hoping it has a trickle effect on people."

The mayor and council members agreed to support the event and suggested they will be drafting a proclamation to recognize Pick Up Pueblo and establish the second weekend of June as Pueblo's official Day of Community Service and Collaboration.

Currently, there are 20 organizations from across Pueblo committed to providing volunteers, materials and on-site support for Pick Up Pueblo, according to Albright.

Albright said more volunteers are still needed.

