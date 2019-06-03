Cynthia Nieb, director of Economic Development and Urban Renewal for La Junta, presented a report about current project at the May 20 meeting of La Junta City Council. Subjects reviewed included a parking lot design, the sale of unincorporated city and county lots, and economic development projects.



The authority approved a design for a parking lot at the Chestnut Apartments on 4th Street and Santa Fe Avenue, said Nieb. The design is intended to address safety issues on Santa Fe Avenue between 3rd and 4th Streets.



The city and county will pay the equivalent of two-thirds of the project cost through in-kind work, Nieb said, while the authority will pay for one-third.

The cost of the project has not been determined yet, Nieb told the La Junta Tribune-Democrat.



Nieb also briefly mentioned the potential sale of authority lots that are currently unincorporated in Otero County as well as La Junta.



"(Requests for Proposals) will be accepted to develop these reduce-priced lots into businesses and/or residences that are well-built and attractive, with a minimal appraisal value 18 months after the contract is signed," Nieb said. "We are still working on the exact details, but the goal is to provide more housing and businesses to our city."



The authority is researching ways to provide downtown entertainment to residents, with the goal of raising more money for urban renewal projects, Nieb said. She noted the proposal was still in a formative stage and that authority member Trevor Herasingh, former manager of Denver-based House of Blues, is working on the idea.



Nieb reported that she is rewriting the Parks and Recreation Master Plan application for a Great Outdoors Colorado grant. The grant is due by the end of June, Nieb said, and she is almost ready to send the application to GOCO representative Madison Brannigan for review.



Council member Shannon Lovato asked why the city is paying for someone else to develop the master plan. She indicated she'd heard negative concerns from her constituents about paying another entity for something that the city could potentially develop itself.



City Attorney Phillip Malouff interjected to say that the council is statutorily required to have a comprehensive plan.



"Doesn't tell us what goes in it, doesn't tell us how often we have to update it, but we've got to have one," said Malouff.



Malouff didn't state whether or not the city is required to have the comprehensive plan reviewed by a third party, and City Manager Rick Klein said that Lovato and other council members can be involved in planning processes of anything in the project pipeline to review expenses and start to organize a development strategy.



But Nieb was adamant that getting a master plan reviewed and prepared by a professional is integral to having one's grant application accepted.



"I can tell you one other thing if I may add this: if you don't have a plan that is prepared by a professional, you're not going to get the funding that you need to do all of the things that you need to do," Nieb said. "They will look at it and say, 'Why didn't you get a professional to help you pull this together?'"



Nieb said another aspect to consider is that, in this particular case, there needs to be an assessment of the Park and Recreation Department's current programming.



"There is to be an assessment of all of the assets that are there right now and also planning for future assets," said Nieb. "If somebody wants to build something else, that would be part of the plan. When you can point to it in a plan, state and federal government pays for things. If you can't, they don't."



Nieb announced that she received permission to extend contracts for the Gates Family Foundation as well as the Colorado Health Foundation grants for the La Junta Brick and Tile Park.



The Department of Local Affairs advised Nieb to submit a grant for the December round of grants, said Nieb.

