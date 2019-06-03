The Southeast Colorado Antique Vehicle Club recently took first place at Santa Fe Trails Day parade in Las Animas, with nine cars and one tractor registered.



Chuck Donkle and Jimmy Martinez gave a rundown of the Debug and Defrost Tour.

Donkle talked about the towns between La Junta and Trinidad. The own of Tyrone meant tie your own; Bloom was named after a rancher. At one time, Thatcher and Delhis had the second largest helium plants in the country.

Larry Miller, Dwayne Madill, Gordon French, Donkle and Cindy Hard participated in the Manzanola Boy Scout Troop 202 Car Show. Madill took best truck, French best engine, Donkle best interior and Hart best muscle car out of 30 plus entries.



The June 4 picnic will be in the La Junta City Park, starting at 6 p.m. Wiley Hay Days will be June 15, according to Hank Neiberger.



The Father’s Day Studebaker Car Show is scheduled for June 16 at Hotel Elegante in Colorado Springs.



Years ago, the club had a garage tour, which started in the east and ended in the west, members stopping at each other’s garages along the way. Interest has developed in a fall garage tour that is being planned for some time in October.



James Huff handed over the Rocky Ford Arkansas Valley Fair Car Show to French, who said he is excited and has some new ideas going forward.