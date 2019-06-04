There’s an old saying that it takes a village to raise a child.

The Colorado State University-Pueblo Nursing Program starts helping with those duties even before the baby has arrived.

“It’s a community baby shower to help celebrate the pregnancy and the children. This is a way for us to help our community. We help soon-to-be-mothers and fathers and those with children up to 5 years old,” said Ruth DePalma, CSU-Pueblo undergrad nursing program coordinator and associate professor. “We also help provide resources for within the community for pregnant women and families.”

DePalma said 38 different community agencies helped with the ninth annual Community Baby Shower Tuesday at Praise Assembly of God Church. Hundreds of people gathered for the event.

The Pueblo Early Childhood Council, the CSU-Pueblo Nursing Department and the Pueblo County Department of Public Health and Environment organize the annual event

Traditionally, baby showers give friends and family a chance to welcome the new mother into motherhood, though this shower also shows her a few tricks of the trade.

“Everyone goes away with something — whether it’s a pack of diapers, clothing or toys, or even advice on pregnancy,” DePalma said.

DePalma, who helped bring the event to Pueblo, said it provides an excellent opportunity for mothers and families to obtain necessary knowledge to raise children in a safe and nurturing environment.

“I really love being in the community. We all do. My thing is health promotion and wellness and to help people get resources that they need,” she said.

“It’s for everyone. There is no income level because every pregnant woman needs resources. We even have nurses that are pregnant that come here.”

DePalma said the baby shower has been duplicated across the state and is growing every year.

CSU-Pueblo nursing students, under the guidance of DePalma, start planning a year prior to the event.

“Part of their community public health experience is to provide assistance to a population,” DePalma said.

Sheri Southern, a first-year nursing student in the department’s accelerated program, graduates in August.

“Every year a different class does this community baby shower. We get handed this notebook and boxes of stuff. ‘Put on this baby shower,’” she said with a laugh. “It’s really a wonderful experience.”

Southern was in charge of organizing the exhibits.

“It takes a lot of work. It’s really nice to get all these groups together,” she said. “I really like the outreach. It’s just getting people together. Getting moms and fathers and children together with people in the community who are just waiting to help them in some way or another.

“When I was a mom, I knew nothing … So having something like this would have helped me. It’s good to be part of something that is helping new families.

Southern praised DePalma for her compassion and longevity — not only with the event but also the accelerated program.

“Dr. DePalma is so helpful and so kind, and she definitely guides us through this program. We are all making our dreams come true,” Southern said.

DePalma said the event would continue for years to come.

“I love this event. Sometimes we have expecting mother who come in and stay the whole time. They go to every single table and get all the resources they can,” she said.

“I love that we can provide this for the community. It’s a win-win situation because the community gets resources and our students get the experience.”

To donate for next year’s event or to get a list of resources and agencies, call 549-2871.

amestas@chieftain.com

Twitter: @mestas3517