Bonita Rael is an aspiring artist planning to attend Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Ga., and major in illustration and minor in animation.

She is a recent high school graduate and plans to share her bubbly art with everyone.

In 2016, Bonita was Doodle4Google’s Colorado State winner. Not only did this accomplishment give her school and town the recognition it deserves, but validated her art skills as a self-taught artist.



Bonita's father, Raymond Anthony Rael, also known as Wsk, is a retired BNSF employee who was born and raised in La Junta.

Anthony Rael's artwork consists of sculpture, acrylic paintings, woodworking, embroidery, pencil drawings and poetry.

He hopes that in presenting his artwork to the public it is well-received and younger people are inspired to try their hand at one of the formats. Some of the articles that will be presented are for sale.