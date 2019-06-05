Benjamin Wade Springer, age 32, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Colorado Springs surrounded by his loving family.

Ben was born on November 12, 1986, to Robert and Gayleen Springer in La Junta, Colo. He attended La Junta schools and graduated in 2005.

Ben had an unmatched thirst for knowledge, loved to learn and was self-taught. He was skilled in multiple hobbies, including art, graphic design, literature, history, film, music and poker. He was a computer whiz. He lived up to his nickname, "Ben-jammin," bringing us joy by playing music and belting out tunes. He designed and published book covers for various authors. He was the absolute toughest trivia opponent. He knew no stranger, could talk to anyone, and befriended everyone he met. He told the best jokes, could make anyone smile, and was the constant source of laughter for those around him.



Ben was preceded in death by his father, Robert; grandparents, Frank and June Znidarsich; and special grandmother, Cruz Munoz.



He is survived by his adoring mother, Gayleen Springer; grandmother, LaVaya Garrett; aunts and uncles, Francine and Rodney Albrecht, Michael and Paula Engle; cousins, Emily and Nick Willard, Gabriella Engle; special grandfather, Mike Munoz; and his faithful companion, bulldog Lilly.



A memorial service will be held at Peacock Memorial Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, with Reverend Ron Skorick of First Christian Church officiating.



How lucky are we to have something that makes saying goodbye so difficult.



Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.