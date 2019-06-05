As summer begins to take shape, The Summer Food Service Program is offering free meals for kids and teens up to age 18 across the Arkansas Valley.

Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program ensures children have access to nutritional meals while school is not in session.

There are no income or registration requirements to participate in the meals: just show up and enjoy the food.

LA JUNTA

La Junta has three locations that are a part of this service. The first location is La Junta Intermediate school, they will serve breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This program is already underway as it kicked off Monday and will last until July 31, with the exception of July 4, when breakfast and lunch will not be served.

The second location is La Junta Junior/Senior High School whose program runs through July 28. They will only be serving lunch, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The third location is the La Junta Primary school, which is serving both breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., and lunch from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., through July 31 (closed July 4).

ROCKY FORD

Jefferson Intermediate school in Rocky Ford will serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. This program will continue through July 19, with the exception of July 4 and 5 , when they will be closed.

LAS ANIMAS

Las Animas Elementary school will be serving lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. This program will continue through July 26, with the exception of July 4, when they will be closed.

The Bent County Early Learning Center of Las Animas will also have a lunch program. Lunch at this location will start at 11:30 a.m. and last until 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Their program also started June 3 and will end on July 26, with no lunch being served on July 4.

ORDWAY

The Big Blue Community Center of Ordway will host a lunch program, Tuesday through Friday from 12 to 1 p.m. Their program started June 4 and will conclude Aug. 9. Lunch, however, will not be served on July 4.

Crowley County Elementary schools summer program will be held Tuesday through Friday, 12 to 1 p.m. They will be serving lunch for summer school exclusively at this location. The dates for the summer school lunches are as follows: June 11-14 and 18-21; July 9-12 and 16-19, and July 29- Aug. 2. The whole program will extend from June 4 to Aug. 9, closed on July 4.

FOWLER

There are no sites for the lunch program in Fowler. However, if interested in hosting a lunch site, contact Community Engagement Manager Taylor Washington at (303) 228-7944 or email taylor@hungerfreecolorado.org.

Additional information about the summer program can be accessed via the hotline, 855-855-4626. You can also visit the website kidsfoodfinder.org or simply text “food” to 877-877.