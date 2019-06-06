Though there are innumerable high school graduation ceremonies held across the country each spring, that doesn't dilute the significance of each teenager marking the proverbial transition from child to adult.

On May 25, the Crowley County High School Class of 2019 participated in what was most likely the biggest moment of their young lives.

Bidding their classmates a bright future and encouraging them to strive for better things were Valedictorian Sadie Brewer and Salutatorian Josiah Martinez.

The ceremony also included Remembrances and Forecasts, shared by Counselor Gail Anderson, and the presentation of a senior video, created by Isabel Ball and Madison Berg.

Receiving their diplomas were:

Allen, Paige

Ball, Isabel

Bauer, Jared

Berg, Madison

Brewer, Sadie

Brizendine, Jenna

Buford, Cannon

Carter, Shelby

Corsentino, Bailey

Cortes, Michael

Fuller, Logan

Geringer, Ashley

Geringer, Brett

Gump, Abigail

Harris, Brannon

Haynes, Rylee

Hernandez, Tesla

Lopez, Alexandra

Marsh, Mackynzie

Martinez, Gabrielle

Martinez, Josiah

McCutchen, Jaymes

Ornelas, Elena

Ozant, Trinity

Reisch, Hunter

Schwartz, Tyler

Silby, Harley

Valdez, Jorge

Walter, Lane

It'll be interesting to see what these young adults will do with their lives. The Fowler Tribune wishes you the best of luck in your future endeavors.

