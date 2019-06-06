La Junta Mayor Jeffri Pruyn, at Monday night's City Council meeting, voiced the necessity of a temporary mayor pro tem because Jim Goodwin will not be available for a for weeks.

Based on a motion by Gene Mestas, the council voted unanimously to appoint Ed Vela the temporary mayor pro tem, should Pruyn become indisposed.

Also on the agenda was the Southeastern Colorado Creative Partnership's application for a special event permit for its second annual Brew Fest, scheduled for Saturday.The application was approved.

Council members also approved an application from Jodi's Grill for renewal of hits hotel and restaurant liquor license.

In other news:

Pruyn and council members expressed appreciation for work at the cemetery for Memorial Day.Councilman Scott Eckhart announced opportunities in technical areas for youth.Vela reported on work of the Wellness Park between Third and Fourth on Santa Fe. With the cooperation of the city and the county, the concrete will be removed. Work continues on plans for development and a wall.Councilwoman Elaine McIntyre reported for the Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center. A blood drive was held this week, she said, and Marge Gardner is retiring from the hospital board. "She has served well," said City Manager Rick Klein.Klein announced the demolition of structures at 1501 Edison, 218 Dalton, 802 Best, 122 Carson and 1119 Smithland, with more to come. “Fourteen buildings are down in the current campaign with the EPA,” said Klein. “They have saved the city a lot of expense.”Citizen Eugene Mares complained a member of the La Junta Police Department has stopped several citizens of Hispanic descent on suspicion of trafficking in drugs. Mares alleges racial profiling is involved. Klein said he would investigate.Bill MacDonald once again complained about dogs barking.In her update on the Urban Renewal projects , Cynthia Nieb announced work on a couple of projects. The first is a parking lot next to the Chestnut Apartments. The Authority has approved the design for the parking lot. Urban Renewal will pay one-third of the parking lot expense, with the City of La Junta and Otero County providing the equivalent of two-thirds of the project with in-kind work. The parking lot will address safety issues on Santa Fe Avenue between Third and Fourth Streets, Nieb said.The second project is the potential sale of the Urban Renewal lots that are in both unincorporated Otero County and the City of La Junta. Requests for Proposals will be accepted to develop these reduced-priced lots into businesses and/or residences that are well-built and attractive, with a minimal appraisal value 18 months after the contract is signed.

City council meetings are held at 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month, in council chambers. The public is invited to attend.

